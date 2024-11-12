Officers were called to the scene just before 5.40pm.

A man was taken to hospital with ‘significant injuries’, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.39pm on Monday, November 11, Sussex Police responded to a report of a serious assault at a flat in Rymill Road, St Leonards.

“A local man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with significant injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident, all parties are believed to be known to one another and no other persons are being sought at this time.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 991 of 11/11.”

1 . St Leonards incident 6.jpeg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . St Leonards incident 2.jpeg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . St Leonards incident 4.jpeg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures