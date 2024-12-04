A van containing Amazon parcels was stolen in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said the vehicle had been left unattended, with the keys still in the ignition, when it was taken during the afternoon.

Police are now reminding delivery drivers to remain vigilant.

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle had been left unattended, with the keys in the ignition and the engine running, when it was taken from Bexleigh Avenue around 12.50pm on Friday, November 29.

“Police were called and the white Ford Transit van – used to deliver Amazon parcels – was recovered in nearby Third Avenue shortly afterwards. The vast majority of the 170 parcels had been stolen.

“Anyone who witnessed the theft in St Leonards, or captured any relevant footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 650 of 29/11.

“In the meantime, police are offering courier drivers and companies advice on how to protect their vehicle, including keeping it locked when unattended, keeping any valuables out of display, and ensuring their mobile phone has sufficient charge in the event of an emergency.”