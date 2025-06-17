A St Leonards woman has been jailed for shoplifting and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Rona Colvin, 42, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, has been sentenced to a 60 week custodial sentence after appearing before Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on 14th June.

"Colvin was arrested on Friday 13th after officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a store in Hastings town centre, where the suspect had made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After speaking with staff, Colvin was located nearby and arrested for shoplifting and for breaching a recently imposed Criminal Behaviour Order."

Hastings Town Centre

They added: "We remain committed to ensuring Hastings Town Centre is a safe and welcoming place for everyone, including residents, businesses, and visitors. With daily patrols, we aim to provide a visible presence that offers reassurance, helps deter crime, supports the community, and enables us to respond quickly when issues arise."