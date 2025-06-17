A St Leonards woman has been jailed for shoplifting and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

St Leonards woman, 42, jailed for shoplifting and breaching Criminal Behaviour Order in Hastings town centre
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Rona Colvin, 42, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, has been sentenced to a 60 week custodial sentence after appearing before Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on 14th June.
"Colvin was arrested on Friday 13th after officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a store in Hastings town centre, where the suspect had made off.
"After speaking with staff, Colvin was located nearby and arrested for shoplifting and for breaching a recently imposed Criminal Behaviour Order."
They added: "We remain committed to ensuring Hastings Town Centre is a safe and welcoming place for everyone, including residents, businesses, and visitors. With daily patrols, we aim to provide a visible presence that offers reassurance, helps deter crime, supports the community, and enables us to respond quickly when issues arise."