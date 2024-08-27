Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman suffered internal injuries after being assaulted following an evening out in Hastings town centre, police said.

Sussex Police has released this image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 30s reported meeting a man in the town at around 6.30pm on June 12, before accompanying him to Yates in Robertson Street.

“The pair returned to a property in St Leonards in the early hours of June 13, where the victim reported a significant assault, leaving her with internal and external injuries.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

“Officers believe this man, captured on CCTV at Yates, may be able to help with their enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have any information that could help the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 58 of 13/06.”