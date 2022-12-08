Stabbing in Crawley: Man hospitalised with chest wounds after being ‘assaulted by two suspects’

A man has been hospitalised with a wound to the chest after a stabbing in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said they were made aware of a man attending Crawley Hospital on Wednesday night (December 7) with a stab wound to the chest. Sussex Police said he was subsequently taken to St George’s Hospital in London where he remains in a stable condition.

Police said initial enquiries have indicated the victim was assaulted by two suspects near the Hollywood Bowl in Crawley Leisure Park around 8pm that evening. The suspects then made off in the direction of The Boulevard, Sussex Police aded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said one suspect is described as 5’ 2” and of medium build with short black hair. The other is around 5’ 9” and of medium build, wearing a face mask and dark clothing, Sussex Police added.

A man has been hospitalised with a wound to the chest after a stabbing in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant footage from the nearby area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1176 of 07/12.