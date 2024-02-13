Stabbing in Crawley: Teenage cyclist taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following 'unprovoked attack'
Sussex Police said a 19-year-old man reported cycling in Bewbush Drive between 3am and 4am on Saturday, January 13, when a male came up behind him on a bicycle.
After a short interaction, police said the victim was stabbed once in the side before the suspect cycled in the direction of the shops in Bewbush Drive.
The victim fled the scene in the direction of Mowbray Road, Sussex Police added.
The suspect is described by police as around 17 to 20 years old, wearing a black puffer jacket with his hood-up, black Covid mask and black gloves.
He was wearing grey jogging bottoms with white trainers and was riding a white mountain bike with black decals, Sussex Police added.
Detective Constable Lucy Burningham said: “This was an unprovoked attack that left a young man with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.
“A thorough investigation was launched as soon as we were made aware of this incident and we are now appealing for the public’s help.
“If you witnessed anything suspicious around that time or have any information that could help, please report it to us online or via 101, quoting serial 176 of 13/01.”