Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a 19-year-old man reported cycling in Bewbush Drive between 3am and 4am on Saturday, January 13, when a male came up behind him on a bicycle.

After a short interaction, police said the victim was stabbed once in the side before the suspect cycled in the direction of the shops in Bewbush Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim fled the scene in the direction of Mowbray Road, Sussex Police added.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a reported stabbing in Crawley last month. Picture by Jon Rigby

The suspect is described by police as around 17 to 20 years old, wearing a black puffer jacket with his hood-up, black Covid mask and black gloves.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms with white trainers and was riding a white mountain bike with black decals, Sussex Police added.

Detective Constable Lucy Burningham said: “This was an unprovoked attack that left a young man with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A thorough investigation was launched as soon as we were made aware of this incident and we are now appealing for the public’s help.