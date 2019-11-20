Stabbing in Hailsham street

Police are investigating a stabbing in Hailsham yesterday (Tuesday).

Two teenage boys were attacked with a knife and baseball bat by a group of older men and women, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy suffered two minor stab wounds and a 17-year-old boy suffered a head injury in the attack in Halley Park at about 8pm.

The younger boy was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, and the older to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

Police said neither were deemed to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries. Two people have since been arrested.

The incident happened when the boys and friends were on the Town Farm estate, when they were approached by a group of adults who attacked them.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1402 of 19/11.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Hailsham, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Both have since been released under investigation.