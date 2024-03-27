Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week police said emergency services had been called to Wannock Road, Polegate, on Monday, March 18, at about 9pm, where a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

Police said the boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, adding that his injuries are serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

A police spokesperson said on March 19: “A 17-year-old boy from St Leonards and an 18-year-old man of no fixed address have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody at this time.”

Police confirmed to the Sussex Express on Wednesday, March 27, that both suspects are on conditional bail while the investigation continues.