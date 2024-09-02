Staines: Death of three children being investigated as murder
Police attended an address on Bremer Road in Staines on Saturday, August 31, where the bodies of three children and their father were located inside.
The deaths of the children, Dominik Swiderski, three, Nikodem Swiderski, two, and Kacper Swiderski, two, are being investigated as murder by the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team.
The force are not looking for anyone else in connection with our investigation. Their mother is being supported by specially trained officers.
Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Kimball Edey said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Dominik, Kacper and Nikodem for their loss.
“They will continue to be supported by specialist officers as our investigation continues. I would ask that their privacy is respected at what is a tremendously difficult time for them."
A mandatory IOPC referral was made due to previous police contact with the family in August 2023. Earlier this week, the IOPC determined that an investigation into this previous contact was not required.
The inquest into the death of Piotr Swiderski, will be opened and adjourned on Tuesday, September 10.
The inquest into the deaths of Dominik, Nikodem and Kacper Swiderski, will also be opened and adjourned on Tuesday, September 10.