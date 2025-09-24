Stash of ‘potentially dangerous’ illicit cigarettes found at Billingshurst vape shop

A stash of ‘potentially dangerous’ illicit cigarettes have been found in a sewage drain at a vape and tobacco shop in Billingshurst.

The discovery was made by West Sussex Trading Standards Officers who were travelling along Billingshurst High Street when they noticed a group of youths leaving the vape store carrying what appeared to be ‘non-standard cigarette packs.’

Acting on instinct, the officers conducted a spot inspection of the premises which revealed the illicit cigarettes and tobacco products hidden in a sewage drain at the rear of the shop – the same drain connected to the store’s toilet system.

From April to the end of August 2025, trading standards officers have seized 132,445 sticks of illicit cigarettes across West Sussex.

West Sussex County Councillor Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, said: “This was a chance encounter, but it highlights how widespread the issue has become. The products found were not only illegal but potentially dangerous.

"Illicit tobacco often contains unregulated chemicals and poses serious health risks to consumers. We’re urging retailers to think twice before stocking these items and reminding the public to report anything suspicious.

“Protecting our communities is a key priority in our council plan. These illegal products not only pose serious health risks, but they also undermine honest local businesses and fuel organised crime. Our trading standards team is working tirelessly to disrupt this harmful trade and safeguard the wellbeing of our residents.”

Trading standards officers across the country say that such products can also contain dangerous, non-tobacco materials with reports of sawdust, plastics and even human hair having been found.

Any residents with concerns about businesses selling illicit tobacco should phone 0808 223 1133 or report this online to trading standards at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/business-and-consumers/trading-standards-information-for-consumers/report-an-incident-or-issue-to-trading-standards/