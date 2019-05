Police received a report of clothing being stolen from Bone Clothing, in High Street, Lewes, around 5.25pm on Wednesday (May 8).

Three men entered the men’s clothing shop and stole a quantity of items.

A member of staff said “thousands of pounds-worth” of stock had been stolen.

If anyone witnessed the theft or saw a group of men acting suspiciously in this area at this time please report online or call 101 quoting 910 of 08/05.