Stolen car with false number plates found abandoned in Rother
Police recovered a car which had been reported stolen and was displaying false number plates.
A Rother Police spokesperson said: "Following a report from a member of the public in Fairlight regarding a suspected abandoned vehicle, officers attended the scene and carried out checks.
"These enquiries revealed that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen and was displaying false number plates.
"The vehicle was recovered, and the registered owner was informed.
"We thank the public for their vigilance and continue to encourage anyone with concerns about suspicious activity to get in touch. Working together helps us keep our communities safe."