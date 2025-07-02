Police recovered a car which had been reported stolen and was displaying false number plates.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rother Police spokesperson said: "Following a report from a member of the public in Fairlight regarding a suspected abandoned vehicle, officers attended the scene and carried out checks.

"These enquiries revealed that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen and was displaying false number plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The vehicle was recovered, and the registered owner was informed.

"We thank the public for their vigilance and continue to encourage anyone with concerns about suspicious activity to get in touch. Working together helps us keep our communities safe."