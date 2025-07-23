A police helicopter was dispatched after suspected stolen mopeds were spotted on the A259 in Worthing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said four people have been arrested following a ‘co-ordinated police response’, to reports of suspected stolen mopeds in Worthing.

“Shortly before 6pm on Monday, July 21, officers responded to sightings of two mopeds travelling on the A259 in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The vehicles were later found abandoned in Markwick Mews, Worthing, with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

A police helicopter was dispatched after suspected stolen mopeds were spotted on the A259 in Worthing. Stock image by Eddie Mitchell

“Three teenage boys and a woman were seen fleeing the area and were arrested nearby shortly afterwards.

“Two 15-year-old boys from Worthing and a 16-year-old from Shoreham-by-Sea were arrested on suspicion of theft and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

“A 46-year-old woman from Worthing was also arrested, on suspicion of assisting an offender, and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. They have been bailed while enquiries continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said officers had been investigating ‘reports of moped-enabled crime’, including multiple handbag thefts, in the area.

A search of a property, linked to the suspects, ‘led to the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis’, as well as other suspected stolen items, police said.

Sgt Thomas Mills said: “This was a co-ordinated response to tackle moped related crime in our community. These arrests are the result of excellent teamwork across several departments and show our commitment to identifying offenders and keeping people safe.

“If you’ve had your bag stolen by someone on a moped, we urge you to come forward.”

If you have information, contact the police online, or call 101, quoting serial 1090 of 21/07.