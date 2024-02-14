Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said the grey 2008 Range Rover was taken from an address in the West Chiltington area at 4.50pm on January 19.

Investigating officer PC Steve Lambeth from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “The vehicle has a non-standard spoiler and exhaust trims on the rear which makes it quite distinctive.

“The vehicle is believed to be displaying cloned registration plates and is likely to be somewhere in the Chichester, Walberton, Barnham, Slindon or Petworth areas.

Sussex Police said this grey 2008 Range Rover was taken from an address in the West Chiltington area at 4.50pm on January 19. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“I am appealing to the public to help us find it.

“Is there a car matching the one in the photo parked in your street or car park that’s out of place and doesn’t usually park there?

“If you have any information, please contact us.”