Storrington man, 66, hospitalised with serious injuries after A27 collision near Chichester

A 66-year-old man from Storrington has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision on the A27 near Chichester, Sussex Police have reported.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway at Southbourne at about midday on Wednesday, December 13.

Sussex Police said The collision involved two vehicles, a silver Peugeot and a Volkswagen Transporter.

Police said the driver of the Peugeot, a 66-year-old man from Storrington, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Southampton General Hospital, where he remains.

Sussex Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 27-year-old man from Brighton, was not injured.

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a serious collision and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“In particular, we would like anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles either during or in the run up to the collision to come forward.”