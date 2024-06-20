Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A string of car crimes have been reported in and around Horsham over the past week.

In one incident, a car was stolen from the driveway of a property in Common Hill, West Chiltington. A police spokesperson said: “Keys were in the vehicle at the time.” The theft happened at around 1pm on June 14.

In an earlier incident on June 9, a car was broken into via a keyless entry scanner in Ropeland Way, Horsham, between 1am and 3am. Police say that loose change worth around £20 was stolen.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Somergate, Horsham, between 10am and 4pm on June 13.

A number of car crimes have been reported in and around Horsham

Police say that a car was broken into in Pondtail Close, Horsham, between 9.30am and 3.30pm on June 11. The vehicle’s glove box was search and the contents dumped on the front passenger seat.