A string of car crimes have been reported in and around Horsham over the past week.

String of car crimes reported in and around Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
In one incident, a car was stolen from the driveway of a property in Common Hill, West Chiltington. A police spokesperson said: “Keys were in the vehicle at the time.” The theft happened at around 1pm on June 14.
In an earlier incident on June 9, a car was broken into via a keyless entry scanner in Ropeland Way, Horsham, between 1am and 3am. Police say that loose change worth around £20 was stolen.
Number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Somergate, Horsham, between 10am and 4pm on June 13.
Police say that a car was broken into in Pondtail Close, Horsham, between 9.30am and 3.30pm on June 11. The vehicle’s glove box was search and the contents dumped on the front passenger seat.
Meanwhile cars were broken into and searched in Quail Close, Horsham, and in Lapwing Close, Horsham. Nothing was stolen.