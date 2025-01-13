String of vehicles stolen from properties in and around Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A string of vehicles have been stolen from properties in and around Horsham over the past week.

Police say that a motorbike which had been put up for sale on Facebook was stolen during a break-in at a property in Orchard Road, Horsham, on January 1.

In another incident, a quad bike was stolen from a barn at a property in Kerves Lane, Horsham, on January 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two motorbikes stored in a shed at a house in Blackstone Lane, Blackstone, near Woodmancote, were stolen on January 6.

Police say that an e-bike was stolen from a shed at a property in Manor Road, Horsham, on January 7.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police on 101.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice