String of vehicles stolen from properties in and around Horsham

A string of vehicles have been stolen from properties in and around Horsham over the past week.

Police say that a motorbike which had been put up for sale on Facebook was stolen during a break-in at a property in Orchard Road, Horsham, on January 1.

In another incident, a quad bike was stolen from a barn at a property in Kerves Lane, Horsham, on January 3.

And two motorbikes stored in a shed at a house in Blackstone Lane, Blackstone, near Woodmancote, were stolen on January 6.

Police say that an e-bike was stolen from a shed at a property in Manor Road, Horsham, on January 7.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police on 101.