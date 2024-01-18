Study reveals Horsham has 'one of lowest violent crime rates in country'
Security experts say that 176.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents take place annually in Horsham.
It means the town is ranked 14th in a list of the top 20 least violent areas nationally. In first place – as the safest area – is Richmond Upon Thames. Mid Sussex comes in fifth place of the least violent areas.
At the other end of the scale, Blackpool is said to be the most violent.
The study was carried out by security training company Get Licensed who looked at crime data from cities across England and Wales to reveal the most violent cities as well as the crimes most common throughout the year.
Nationally, crimes which have seen the most significant increase between August 2018 – 2023 are weapon crimes, shoplifting and drugs.
Weapon crime rose by 14.7 per cent, shoplifting by 11.1per cent and drugs by 6.46 per cent.