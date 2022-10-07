Study shows that uninsured motorists fined £17.8 million in Sussex

A new study has shown that Sussex Police have obtained over £17.8 million in fines from uninsured drivers since 2012.

A new study by Confused.com has identified which UK police forces that have collected the most from motorists driving without insurance.

Sussex Police have collected a total of £17,840,470 in uninsured driver fines, ranking fifth. The average fine given by Sussex Police is £396 - 10.6 per cent below the UK average (£443) and almost 14 per cent less than neighbouring authority Kent (£460). Sussex Police have issued 12,183 fines in total since 2012, the lowest in the top 10, 60 per cent less than the UK average (30,166).

Since 2012, The Metropolitan Police have collected £75,756,926 in fines from uninsured drivers. This is over double the amount collected by West Yorkshire Police, who placed second (£31,946,116). In total, over 220,000 fines have been given by the Met (220,694) over the past decade. This is over 190,000 more than the average number of fines given across all police authorities analysed (30,166).

West Yorkshire Police have collected the second most uninsured driver fines, with a total of £31,946,116. In the last decade, the force has collected 101,859 fines. This is 74 per cent more than South Yorkshire Police, where just 26,179 fines were seized in the same period. The average fine given in West Yorkshire was found to be £483, 14 per cent more than in Cheshire (£413).

South Wales Police rank fourth, collecting a total of £18,628,716 in uninsured driver fines. The average fine given by South Wales Police is just £314 - 29 per cent below the UK average (£443) and the lowest of all police authorities analysed. However, South Wales Police have collected the fourth most fines of all authorities analysed (77,907), over double the UK average (30,166).