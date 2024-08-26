Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers have thanked members of the public who turned out to a successful local policing roadshow in Steyning yesterday afternoon (August 25).

“It was not only great to speak to members of the public about how we are dealing with local crime and the impact this has on residents, but to hear their concerns and views on matters that are important to them,” a spokesperson said.

Featuring career’s advice for young people looking to join the force, crime prevention tips for concerned citizens, and plenty of opportunities to ask police officers about their work, the road show was a well-attended way to introduce residents to the world of local policing.

"We were also visited by our younger members of the community who enjoyed trying on various kit and looking around the police vehicles,” the spokesperson added.

Thank you to our partners from Steyning Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Surrey and Sussex Cyber Crime Unit for your support and attendance.”