Surprise operation disrupts criminal activity in Bognor Regis and Hastings

A series of targeted surprise operations in Bognor Regis and Hastings were part of a wider attempt to tackle licence fraud, labour exploitation and immigration offences across England, a government spokesperson has said.

The Security Industry Authority (SIA), which regulates the private security industry in the UK, launched a day of action on October 31, in partnership with Home Office Immigration Enforcement (HOIE), targeting 11 locations all over the UK.

As a result, two people were arrested by HOIE officers for overstaying visas during a joint investigation in Yeovil and Ikestone and another individual in Ikestone was cautioned under section 22 of the Private Security Industry Act.

The visits, which were synchronised and unannounced, were aimed at disrupting criminal activity linked to security company staff working at construction sites all over the country.

It was all part of a wider, country-wide operation.

An extensive enforcement and intelligence gathering operation was devised after SIA officers received allegations of serious criminal activity up and down the country.

Pete Easterbrook, Head of Criminal Enforcement at the SIA said: “This operation was a result of intelligence originating from within the private security industry which was developed and analysed by our Intelligence team and involved collaboration by our Criminal Enforcement and Compliance and Inspections teams. Investigators from the SIA and Home Office Immigration worked together to plan and execute intelligence-led enforcement action up and down the country, from East Sussex to Lancashire.

"Thanks to these combined efforts we have struck a significant blow against those seeking to use the private security industry as a vehicle for criminality including the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Operations like this are vital in our mission to protect the public by ensuring that those who seek to seriously undermine the regulatory regime are brought to justice. Our message is clear. There is no place for criminality within the UK private security industry and we will take action to disrupt criminal operations and bring offenders to justice. We are resolute in our efforts to safeguard both the public and legitimate security operatives from these illegal practices. Where we get credible intelligence of illegal activity, we have the will and capability to act decisively and take robust action.”

Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at the Home Office added:”Exploitation of illegal workers within the UK construction industry is on the rise, with rogue employers showing complete disregard to the safety and rights of legal foreign workers who contribute significantly to this sector.

“Our Immigration Enforcement officers are working closely with other government agencies to intensify efforts to tackle illegal working in construction as part of a broad series of operations across multiple sectors.

“I would like to thank the Security Industry Authority for their effective collaboration in cracking down on fraudulent employers who are violating laws, impacting public finances, and exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain.”

The SIA is unable to give further details of the arrests at this stage, given the potential impact on any future criminal prosecutions. Anyone who is concerned about labour exploitation within the private security industry can report it to the SIA and other agencies.