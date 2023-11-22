Surrey man, 63, arrested in relation to vehicle theft in Horsham – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Horsham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle in Worthing Road, Horsham.
Police said the incident took place on October 29 around 10.50pm.
A 63-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on Monday, November 20 in relation to the incident, Surrey Police confirmed.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police added.
If you have any information, or any relevant footage, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1368 of 29/10.