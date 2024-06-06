Surrey man charged with multiple counts of rape in East Sussex
Police said that in October, 2021, a woman in her 40’s reported meeting a man at her home in Rother after they exchanged messages on a dating website.
Once inside the property, he was reported to have raped several times on the night of 9 October, 2021, before she was able to escape ,police added.
Police were informed and she was supported by specialist officers and our community partners while an investigation was launched.
Mark Grout, 49, of Leylands Lane in Stanwell Moor in Surrey, was arrested and subsequently charged with seven counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration.
At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (5 June), he was released on court bail with strict conditions, to appear at a court to be confirmed on 5 July.
Detective Constable Mark Smith, from Hastings' Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “I would like to thank the victim in this investigation for coming forward and supporting our enquiries.
“If you are a victim of a sexual offence, please report it to the police. We will listen to you, we will support you and we will do all we can to get you justice.”