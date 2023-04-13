Surrey man who sexually assaulted young girl in Sussex sentenced at court

Abdus Sukur, 32, of Lumley Road in Horley, travelled to Brighton where he sexually assaulted his victim, police said.
Sussex Police said the victim reported the assault to social services and Sukur was arrested.
He was subsequently charged with sexual assault on a child and found guilty at Hove Crown Court on Friday, March 17, after a four-day trial, police added.
At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 13) Sukur was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, Sussex Police confirmed.
He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, significantly reducing his ability to reoffend, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years, police added.
Investigator Tracey Dixon said: “Abdus Sukur was a predatory offender who took advantage of his young victim.
“His refusal to confess his crimes meant there was a four-day trial and I would like to thank the victim for her bravery and support in achieving this conviction.
“A dangerous individual has now been brought to justice and had strict measures put in place that will stop him causing further harm.”