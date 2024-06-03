Surrey Police ‘concerned’ for missing Guildford woman with links to Sussex and Croydon
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Surrey Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing woman from Guildford who has links to Sussex and Croydon.
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Rosemary, who has gone missing from her home address in Guildford.
Rosemary is described by Surrey Police as a White woman with a pale complexion, with brown thinning hair. She also has links to Crystal Palace, police added.
Surrey Police are concerned for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.
If you see her or have any information that might help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240061781 via:
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website surrey.police.uk
- Reporting additional information about a missing person https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/
- Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.