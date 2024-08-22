Surrey Police ‘concerned’ for missing Smallfield teen with links to Crawley and East Croydon

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Surrey Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing teenager from Smallfield.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Daniella.

Daniella was last seen on Monday (August 19).

She is described by Surrey Police as White, 5’4” tall, of slim build with black shoulder length hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Daniella from Smallfield. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceSurrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Daniella from Smallfield. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Daniella from Smallfield. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

She was last seen wearing a turtleneck long black dress, black puffer style jacket and black Crocs.

Daniella has links to Crawley and East Croydon.

Surrey Police are concerned for Daniella’s welfare, so if you see her or know anything that could help them find her, please contact the force quoting PR/45240095070 via:

If you don't want to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.