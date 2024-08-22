Surrey Police ‘concerned’ for missing Smallfield teen with links to Crawley and East Croydon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surrey Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing teenager from Smallfield.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Daniella.

Daniella was last seen on Monday (August 19).

She is described by Surrey Police as White, 5’4” tall, of slim build with black shoulder length hair.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Daniella from Smallfield. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

She was last seen wearing a turtleneck long black dress, black puffer style jacket and black Crocs.

Daniella has links to Crawley and East Croydon.

Surrey Police are concerned for Daniella’s welfare, so if you see her or know anything that could help them find her, please contact the force quoting PR/45240095070 via:

Live chat on Surrey Police’s website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Reporting additional information about a missing person: https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/

Calling 101

If you don't want to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.