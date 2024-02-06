BREAKING

Surrey Police ‘concerned’ for wellbeing of missing man last seen in Cranleigh

Surrey Police are ‘concerned’ for the wellbeing of a missing man who was last seen in Cranleigh.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:16 GMT
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old Matthew, who was last seen on Monday, February 5 in Cranleigh.

Matthew is described by Surrey Police as White, around 5ft 10 in height, average build and has short grey hair. He wears black glasses and is believed to be wearing jeans and a khaki coat, police added.

Surrey Police said he has links to the Waverley area, specifically Cranleigh, Farnham and Tilford.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old Matthew, who was last seen on Monday, February 5 in Cranleigh. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Surrey Police are concerned for Matthew’s wellbeing, so if you have seen him or have any information which could help locate him, please contact them quoting PR/45240014060 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you don’t want to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.