Surrey Police leads three-day operation tackling serious and organised crime with Sussex Police and eight other forces
The coordinated activity brought together officers from Bedfordshire Police, British Transport Police, Essex Police, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Hertfordshire Constabulary, the Metropolitan Police Service, Surrey Police, Sussex Police and Thames Valley Police – as well as colleagues from the National Crime Agency.
By using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and sharing intelligence, officers targeted vehicles linked to violent crime and high-harm offences such as robbery, burglary, supply of drugs, theft of motor vehicles and possession of offensive weapons.
In just three days last week, officers from participating forces made 111 arrests, seized 100 vehicles, carried out 73 drug seizures, seized nine weapons and confiscated over £12,348 in cash.
Detective Inspector Jon Brushneen, Surrey Police’s operational lead, said: “This joint effort sends a clear message: criminals who use our road networks to commit harm will be stopped.
“By working side-by-side with our neighbouring forces, we can disrupt offending across borders, making it harder than ever for offenders to exploit people and bring harm into our communities.
“Officers were deployed across key motorway and road networks, using proactive stops and intelligence-led enforcement to target those involved in organised criminality.
“Surrey Police remain committed to working with partners to prevent harm, remove weapons from our streets and bring offenders to justice.”
If you see something suspicious or have information about a crime in your area, please call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.