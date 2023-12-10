Surrey Police: Witness appeal after a serious assault outside Guildford nightclub
Surrey Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, December 10).
"A man was seriously assaulted outside AUX nightclub in Guildford at around 2am,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a head injury.
“We are particularly interested to speak with a white man wearing a white t-shirt and dark coloured trousers, who is described as attempting to assist the victim during the assault.”
If you saw the incident, or have any information that may be relevant, please contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting PR/45230139965.
A police spokesperson added: “If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
