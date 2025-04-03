Suspect arrested after Ifield shoplifting video circulates online

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:50 BST
A suspect has been arrested after a video was posted online showing shoplifting in Ifield.

Sussex Police have been made aware of a video on local Facebook pages showing a person shoplifting from the Co-op in Ifield.

Police have confirmed that officers have arrested a suspect, who is currently in custody.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been made aware that there is currently a video being circulated amongst local face book pages of a person shop lifting in the Coop at Ifield, Crawley.

“We can confirm that officers have arrested a suspect and is currently in custody.

“To report a crime please visit our online web forms-https://orlo.uk/Z0cxD or call 101 and in an emergency call 999.”

