Suspect identified as police investigate assault outside Chichester pub
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police officers have identified a man they’d like to speak to in relation to an assault outside a Chichester pub.
It follows an appeal issued on September 18 regarding an incident which took place in the early hours of September 7, outside The Foundry, near Chichester Railway Station.
A 21 year old man was injured during the incident and required hospital treatment.
Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 102 of 07/09.