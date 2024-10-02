Suspect identified as police investigate assault outside Chichester pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers have identified a man they’d like to speak to in relation to an assault outside a Chichester pub.

It follows an appeal issued on September 18 regarding an incident which took place in the early hours of September 7, outside The Foundry, near Chichester Railway Station.

A 21 year old man was injured during the incident and required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 102 of 07/09.