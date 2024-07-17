Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Hastings has been arrested.

Sussex Police said 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell was arrested by police following the incident, which happened in May.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Both he and 20-year-old Reuben Nelson, who was also arrested after being circulated as wanted, have been bailed with strict conditions as the investigation continues.”

Russell Ward, 65, was crossing Priory Road at around 1pm on Sunday, May 5 when he was struck by a motorcycle which failed to stop, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to him on the two-month anniversary of his death.

His sister Nicki said: “Russell was a keen sportsman and a team player. He had great knowledge of sports trivia and had an outstanding memory for musical scores and never forgot a melody once he had played it. Food was important to my big brother; we enjoyed replicating our traditional family recipes. He invited me to eat with him often. I will always miss him.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any relevant footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Cronus.