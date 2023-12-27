A man will appear in court after police pursued a stolen vehicle for 45 miles through Surrey and Sussex on Christmas Eve.

Police officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle on the M25 in Reigate at around 9.30pm on Sunday, December 24.

"Officers from Surrey Police and Sussex Police pursued the vehicle which had failed to stop,” a spokesperson for the latter force said.

Multiple police cars, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), were in pursuit of the suspected stolen vehicle.

The car was intercepted by road policing officers on the A27 in Lancing and the driver was detained, police said.

A police car was left damaged after the pursuit, which ended around 10.30pm.

A spokesperson added: “Sonny Breakspear, 34, of no fixed address, was later charged with driving a vehicle without consent of the owner, dangerous driving, causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, driving without a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

“He was also charged with criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm for an incident which took place on December 8 in Dorking, Surrey as well as malicious communication for an incident on December 15.”

Police said Breakspear was due to appear before Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 27).

