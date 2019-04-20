Suspect sought after man ‘brandishes weapon’ and robs Eastbourne store

Police have released CCTV images of a man sought in connection with a robbery in Eastbourne.

A man entered the Co-Op store in Beatty Road at about 10.52pm last night brandishing a weapon and demanding money from staff, police said.

Police have released CCTV images of a man sought in connection with the incident

He made off with around £200 in cash, according to police.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10ins, of athletic or muscular build and ‘well dressed’, police said.

Police said: “He had stubble or a short beard, a shaven head to the back and sides, and a distinctive tattoo on the right hand side of his neck which appears to be three symbols or words.

“He was wearing a black baseball cap with no apparent logo.

“He had no glove on his left hand, and uses this hand to give the cashier an empty plain plastic bag to fill with cash.

“His right hand is partially covered and is holding an object – possibly a chisel – in a threatening manner.”

If you recognise the suspect or have any information about the incident, report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1504 of 19/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

