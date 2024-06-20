Suspected drug dealer in breach of sexual harm prevention order after being stopped by officers near Arundel

Steven Shevlin, 34.

Suspected drug dealer Steven Shevlin was stopped by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit carrying out a proactive patrol near Arundel.

It followed a request from the Violent Sex Offender Register Team (ViSOR), which polices offenders subject to the Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and work with Sussex Police teams to ensure these orders are enforced.

Shevlin, who is subject to a sexual harm prevention order, was found to have a fraudulent registration mark on his vehicle. Officers also found cannabis and two offensive weapons – in the form of knuckle dusters and a baton – on his person.

He was stopped outside the town on November 23 last year while driving a Ford Transit van and provided a positive roadside test for cannabis, the court heard, but refused to provide a blood sample while in custody.

On May 16, the 36-year-old appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Shevlin, formerly of Stoney Lane, Shoreham, admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which was imposed in 2020, requiring him to provide information to police in order to protect the public from the risk of sexual harm, but he failed to declare the new vehicle he was driving.

He also admitted possession of cannabis, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of drug-driving, possession of offensive weapons, and driving without valid insurance.

Shevlin was sentenced to a total of 50 weeks in prison for the offences and was given a further three-year driving disqualification, Sussex Police said.

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Through regular proactive patrols we disrupt criminals using our road network, while also catching intoxicated or disqualified drivers to help keep people safe on our roads. In this case, we found Shevlin in a vehicle which he was required to register with the police, but had failed to do so.

“I’m pleased that our officers caught an offender who has tried to evade police and evade his responsibilities under the Sexual Harm Prevention Order to inform the police.