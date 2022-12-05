Police have arrested a man in Bognor Regis on suspicion of drug driving this afternoon (Monday, December 5).

Officers pulled over a red Mazda and later arrested the driver after they failed a roadside drug test, police have said.

The arrest comes as Sussex Police calls on member of the public to report drink or drug drivers. In 2020 (latest published figures) an estimated 6,480 people were killed or injured in the UK when one of the drivers involved was over the drink-drive limit.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who is the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Roads Policing, is sharing a message for all drivers and their friends.

Police at the scene today

She said: “Drink driving destroys lives, but tragically every day reckless drivers get behind the wheel and put themselves and others at risk.

“People who drink drive need to be stopped. Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.

“That’s why we are calling on the public and friends of drink drivers to prevent, persuade and – as a last resort – report drink driving to police this Christmas.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson posted on social media: “We've arrested a driver in Bognor this morning as part of our OpLimit activity, after he failed a roadside drug test. If you know somebody who's driving while drunk or taking drugs: let us know.”

The new national campaign, called ‘Drink Driving – Together We Can Stop It’, appeals to the public’s sense of shared responsibility to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.

CC Shiner added: “Drink drivers should be aware of the consequences. You could face a minimum 12-month driving ban, an unlimited fine and even a prison sentence. There’s also the personal impact of having a criminal record and possibly losing your job. Most importantly you could kill or seriously injury yourself or someone else. I know from personal experience the heartbreak of losing a loved one on the road, I lost my father when I was a teenager.

