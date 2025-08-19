Suspected hare coursing attempt in East Sussex: Lewes Police warn group who trespassed onto private farmland

Police have announced that they warned a group who trespassed onto private farmland in Lewes in a suspected hare coursing attempt.

Lewes Police posted the news to their Facebook profile on Tuesday, August 19.

Police said: “On 13 August, five males trespassed onto private farmland in Lewes with the suspected intent of hare coursing. Police successfully identified the car used, and a Community Protection Warning (CPW) was issued to the group.”

Police said hare coursing is a criminal offence that damages farmland, wildlife and communities.

They said: “It often involves organised offenders using dogs to chase or kill hares, trespassing across farms and causing criminal damage.

“Sussex Police's Rural Crime Team are dedicated to protecting our rural communities around Sussex, including the 62 per cent of land in the county which is farmland. If you witness hare coursing, please report it by calling 999.”