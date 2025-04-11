Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road closure is in place in Worthing ahead of the arrival of the bomb squad.

This comes after ‘suspected Second World War items’ were brought to the police station in Chatsworth Road.

"We are responding to a report of unexploded munitions in Worthing this afternoon,” a Sussex Police statement read at 3.10pm on Friday (April 11).

"A cordon has been set up around the police station, and both ends of the road are currently closed.

The police have closed Chatsworth Road in Worthing after 'suspected Second World War items’ were brought to the police station. Photo: Sussex World staff

“Buildings within the cordon are being evacuated as a precaution, while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team deal with the incident.

“We will provide further updates when we are able to do so, and thank the public for their patience while we respond to this incident.”