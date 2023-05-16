Suspected stabbing in Pavilion Gardens in Brighton following seafront fight

Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a suspected stab wound in Pavilion Gardens in Brighton on the weekend.

A 34-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group in Pavilion Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, May 13, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He received treatment to an injury to his back thought to be a stab wound.

"A report was also received of a fight involving a group of around four people at the basketball court on the seafront near the i360 at 4.23pm, which officers believe may be linked.

“Two men – aged 37 and 28 – of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

The 37-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, police added.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Both of these incidents took place in the middle of the day during a busy Saturday afternoon.

“We are asking anyone who saw the events unfold, or anything suspicious around that time, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 869 of 13/05.

“This is understood to be an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk of harm.”