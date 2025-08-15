'Suspicious man' arrested in Bexhill play park was wanted for failing to appear at court over 'possession of an offensive weapon in a public place'
A Rother Police spokesperson said: "During routine patrols in Bexhill on Monday, our Neighbourhood Policing Team responded swiftly to a report of a suspicious man in the play park off Down Road.
"Officers attended the location and promptly identified the individual, who was found to be wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court in relation to an offence involving possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
"The male was immediately arrested and transported to Hastings Custody, where arrangements were made for him to appear before the courts at the next available opportunity."
They added: "This incident demonstrates our continued commitment to public safety and our proactive approach to policing. Our officers are out daily, responding to concerns, engaging with the community, and ensuring that those who pose a risk are dealt with appropriately. We will continue working hard to keep our parks, streets, and neighbourhoods safe for everyone."