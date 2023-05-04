Armed police officers, a helicopter and the dog unit were all required to bring three men into custody after a 25-mile pursuit through East Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers made three arrests – and recovered two suspected stolen vehicles – after ‘stopping a vehicle driven dangerously’ near Hailsham.

The incident unfolded when police received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address in Hove at about 9pm on Tuesday, May 2, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Specialist Enforcement Unit officers on proactive patrols attended the area and identified two suspected stolen vehicles in convoy in Ferndale Road at about 10pm.

"The vehicles drove through Brighton at high speed and through red traffic lights. They were then seen driving towards the Racecourse at estimated speeds of 90mph.

“Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit were joined by officers from the Dogs Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit, and by the National Police Air Service helicopter.”

Police said a driver from one vehicle ‘decamped and got into the first vehicle’ – before it then ‘continued at speeds of up to 120mph’ towards Seaford.

The vehicle turned into Knockhatch Park, near the A22 at Hailsham, police said.

“Officers in the area were able to deflate the tyres of the vehicle to prevent further dangerous driving,” the police spokesperson continued. “Three men were arrested, and two vehicles were recovered.”

Police said the suspects were arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous-driving.

They included a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne, a 23-year-old man from Polegate, and a 20-year-old man from Brighton. They remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon (May 3).

Superintendent Rachel Glenton – Sussex Police's head of roads policing – said this was a ‘great example’ of ‘highly-trained officers from across the force’, bringing the pursuit of a ‘high-powered, dangerously-driven vehicle’ to a safe conclusion.

She added: “The teamwork was seamless, and NPAS provided excellent oversight which helped us reduce the risk to the public, to officers and to those in vehicle itself.

“We are pleased that we recovered two stolen vehicles so quickly, and that three suspects were arrested.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information such as CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Avenge.