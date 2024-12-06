Police made a substantial number of arrests during a week-long crackdown on County Lines drug dealing in Sussex.

The operation, supported by forces nationwide, saw 55 people taken into custody in the county between November 25 and December 1.

This is up from 36 arrests made during the same operation in March 2024, and 27 during October 2023.

Police said more than £42,000 cash was seized, eight weapons including machetes taken off the streets, and eight County Lines intercepted.

In addition to this, numerous vehicles and individuals were stopped for searches, 22 mobile phones and 10 SIM cards were seized, and large quantities of drugs including cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized.

Numerous drugs warrants were executed, including at an address in Abbey Wood, London, which was linked to drug supply in Brighton.

Sussex Police said it led to the arrest of Muhammad Ali, 21, of Sewell Road, London, and Abdifatah Jaamac, 21, of Kidd Place, London.

Both were charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, acquiring or using criminal property, and two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court for an initial hearing on January 3.

But the operation was not all about enforcement; there was also a heavy focus on protecting vulnerable people, including children.

Chief Inspector Victoria Dias, the force tactical lead for County Lines, said: “County Lines Intensification Week is exactly as the name suggests – it’s an intensified period of policing activity on top of the work we do to enforce the law and protect vulnerable people from County Lines 365 days a year.

“This national operation not only enables us to achieve outstanding results in a short amount of time, it also helps to raise awareness of the dangers of County Lines drug dealing and the extensive harm it causes to our communities.

“While our commitment and efforts to tackling County Lines and child exploitation is business as usual, these weeks of condensed action demonstrate the amazing work that goes on across the force and the passion, dedication and hard work of all involved to safeguard our county from County Lines.”

County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs, typically from large cities to towns and rural areas.

County Lines are run by ‘line holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs. The runners are often children being exploited and may possess knives or other weapons. The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.

Working with partners, police engaged with thousands of members of public throughout the week, in the form of community events, leaflet distribution, visits to schools, youths clubs and hotels, and more.

Superintendent Michelle Palmer-Harris, the force lead for child exploitation, added: “We successfully safeguarded 74 people, including 44 children, during this week-long operation, which demonstrates our commitment to protecting those most vulnerable in our communities.

“It is imperative that we continue to work with other agencies to ensure these young people are safe from exploitation and being dragged into a life of criminality.

“But I would also encourage the general public to spot the signs and help us in our efforts. Do you know a young person who has unexplained sums of money or items of clothing? Do they have unexplained injuries? Is their educational performance declining, or are they going missing for extended periods of time? These could all be signs that they are being exploited by County Lines drug gangs.

“You can find out more, including how to support people and how to report County Lines drug dealing, here.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “County lines gangs have a damaging impact across our county. They use our road networks to import and export extremely harmful substances and criminally exploit and manipulate young and vulnerable people.

“Relentless disruption of serious and organised crime and supporting the vulnerable will remain key priorities in my new police and crime plan as Sussex Police continue their rigorous work in keeping us all safe and targeting harmful criminals and gangs.”