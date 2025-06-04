Sussex and Surrey Police Dog Unit issue public appeal for unwanted tennis balls

Sussex and Surrey Police Dog Unit have issued an appeal to the public to donate any unwanted tennis balls to their local police station.

Tennis balls play an integral part of the dogs training, and throughout their time with the force.

Each time a police dog searches a suspect, or detects substances and items, they are rewarded with a tennis ball to play with.

Sussex and Surrey Police Dog Unit would repurpose any donated tennis balls for training and play.

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex and Surrey Police Dog Unit are appealing for your help.

“If you have any tennis balls that you no longer need, we're asking that you kindly donate them for our Sussex and Surrey Dog Unit.

“Each time a police dog carries out a task, whether it is searching for a suspect, missing person, drugs, explosives or money, they are rewarded with a tennis ball, which they love.

“Your donations will help to keep those rewards coming.

“Please drop off any donations at your nearest police stations front office and local opening times can be found when submitting your postcode on the Your Area page https://orlo.uk/hMApV.”