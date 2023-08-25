Sussex and Surrey police will be on marked and unmarked motorcycles this August bank holiday weekend

Sussex Police and Surrey Police are joining forces this bank holiday weekend to help reduce the risk to motorcycle riders.

The team-up is part of a nationwide campaign to improve motorcyclists’ riding experience.

Police said officers will be on marked and unmarked motorcycles to conduct patrols and visit meeting premises.

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, head of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Over the three-days (August 26-28), police motorcyclists will be travelling along many of the popular routes and meeting spots for bikers and speaking to them to find out what forces and other road users can do to help keep them safe on the roads. Motorcycle riders are some of the most vulnerable road users and they are affected disproportionately by collisions. This operation provides the opportunity to remind all road users on how to behave and act responsibly on our roads through engagement and enforcement.”

Sussex Police and Surrey Police are helping to reduce the risk to motorcycle riders this bank holiday weekend

Officers from the RPU will talk to riders about riding behaviour and how this might change in the presence of a marked police vehicle. They will also speak to riders so they can understand what needs to be done to improve road safety.

Sussex Police said patrols will be done by working along partners from the BikeSafe team and National Highways.

Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend, who is also national lead for roads policing for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: “Every death and serious injury on our roads has a devastating impact, and motorcyclists are more likely to be killed or seriously hurt in collisions than almost any other vulnerable road user. Every vehicle user has a responsibility to keep others safe by using the road with their full attention and care. Distracted and dangerous motoring – by any road user – can have appalling consequences, and we must all look out for each other. Across the UK, motorcyclists represent almost a quarter of fatal or serious injury collisions – but they make up just three per cent of the vehicles on the roads. This cannot continue.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for motorcycling and BikeSafe, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “This bank holiday weekend is traditionally the last one for motorcycling and as a keen biker myself, I know that many fellow motorcyclists will be taking the opportunity to get out and about across the country on a ride-out.”

The police have issued some key messages from the campaign:

Gear up: The correct protective clothing can reduce the risk of injury if you are in a collision.

Comfort zone: Know your limits and ride in your comfort zone and with a suitable bike you can manage.

Going round the bend: Remember to go slow in, smooth out, and for the bends you can’t see round, be prepared to stop because you don’t know what’s round the corner.

Bike inspection: Take part in skill test refresher courses and make sure your motorcycle is maintained and road legal.

Use your head: Always keep your head and eyes up especially when rounding corners.