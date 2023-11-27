An armed robber, who sparked a manhunt in Sussex after holding shop staff up at knifepoint, has pleaded guilty in court.

Alfie Reedman, 20 – of Westergate Close, Ferring – walked into the Tesco Express store, wearing a black balaclava, in Goring Way, Goring-by-Sea, on Saturday, October 21 at about 7.50am.

"He threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash from the till, where he stole hundreds of pounds,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"A day later, on Sunday, October 22, Reedman demanded cash from the till at both The Welcome Store in Half Moon Lane, Salvington and Salvington Food Centre in Salvington Road, Worthing.

“He left both stores with nothing and was arrested by officers on Franklin Road.”

The original incident in Goring Way sparked an urgent manhunt before Reedman’s eventual arrest.

Police said Reedman pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of attempted robbery at Brighton Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (November 21) and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at a court to be fixed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for sentencing, police said.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “This incident caused huge amounts of distress to shop workers and it is not something anyone should have to experience when going to work.