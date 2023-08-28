BREAKING
Sussex beach incident: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape

An investigation is underway after an attempted rape on a beach in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

Sussex Police said a man has been arrested after the incident, which happened around 3am at Brighton beach on Sunday, August 27.

The female victim was reportedly attacked near the junction of West Street and Kings Road.

A 22-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, police said.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses (Stock image / National World)
A spokesperson added: “He remains in police custody at this time. The victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information to contact them.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 233 of 27/08.

Further information about how Sussex Police investigates reports of serious sexual offences is available here.

Guidance about help and support available to victims of rape and serious sexual offences is also available on the police website here.