Detectives are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a Sussex beach.
By Sam Morton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Sussex Police said a woman in her 20s reported being approached by a man ‘while preparing to go for a swim’ on Hove Beach at around 7.20am on Friday, August 25.

Following a ‘brief interaction’ on the seafront, where they ‘engaged in a reiki/energy practice’, the man sexually assaulted her, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The man is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 6in tall with dark brown, short hair. He was wearing a bright red crew neck sweatshirt and black/navy jogging bottoms.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
“Police believe he may be linked to a similar incident reported in the same area three days previously on August 22.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the description or has any information that can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 137 of 27/08.