Detectives are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a Sussex beach.

Sussex Police said a woman in her 20s reported being approached by a man ‘while preparing to go for a swim’ on Hove Beach at around 7.20am on Friday, August 25.

Following a ‘brief interaction’ on the seafront, where they ‘engaged in a reiki/energy practice’, the man sexually assaulted her, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The man is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 6in tall with dark brown, short hair. He was wearing a bright red crew neck sweatshirt and black/navy jogging bottoms.

“Police believe he may be linked to a similar incident reported in the same area three days previously on August 22.”