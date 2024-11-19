Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar, who broke into flats while he was on licence from prison, has been jailed once again.

Sussex Police said ‘prolific burglar’ William Djama – of College Terrace, Brighton – has been returned to prison after ‘pleading guilty to two further burglaries’.

“[He] was on licence from prison having been jailed in 2023 for burglaries in the city,” a police spokesperson said.

"He then broke into flats in Freshfield Road on September 28 and Queensway on October 5, stealing computer and electronic items including Kindles, a laptop, sets of speakers, a radio, mobile phone, sets of earphones and a security camera, some of which was recovered at pawn shops.”

‘Prolific burglar’ William Djama – of College Terrace, Brighton – has been returned to prison after ‘pleading guilty to two further burglaries’. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said the 36-year-old has been returned to prison on recall and, after pleading guilty at Lewes Crown Court on November 7, was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment.

Detective Constable James Botting said: “We understand the terrible impact burglary has on victims, particularly the level of harm caused by prolific offenders like William Djama.

“We will always do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice and remain committed to attending every report of residential burglary in person.

“If you are a victim of burglary or any other crime please report it to Sussex Police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

More information on home security is available online here.