A bus driver in Sussex – who pleaded guilty to being over the alcohol level limit whilst behind the wheel – has avoided jail time.

According to a court document, Gilbert Kmiecik, 57 – of Mitchelldean in Peacehaven – drove a Big Lemon bus whilst above the alcohol level limit.

The incident was reported on St George’s Place, Brighton on December 20, 2024.

An alcohol breath test showed the bus driver had 148 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court document stated.

After pleading guilty, Kmiecik appeared for a sentencing hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 14.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with the following requirements: 250 hours unpaid work; alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days; ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge payment of £154 [and he was] disqualified from driving for 24 months.”

The Big Lemon bus company also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he [Kmiecik] is no longer employed by The Big Lemon.

“The Big Lemon has a policy of random testing for drugs and alcohol which is regularly reviewed and updated, and we have reviewed the policy and carried out additional refresher training following this incident.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all passengers and members of the public who were put at risk by this driver and reassure passengers that we take our responsibilities in this area very seriously and passenger safety is and always will be our top priority.”