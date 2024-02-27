Sussex business targeted by thieves - Thousands stolen but police ‘seem unable to do anything'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tates of Sussex Garden Centres said it has CCTV footage of thefts at its sites in Portslade, Hassocks, Newhaven and Dial Post near Horsham.

The value of items taken ‘runs into tens of thousands of pounds’ but the business said police ‘seem unable to do anything to catch the perpetrators’.

"Despite reporting incidents to the police and offering evidence which they are convinced would lead to a conviction, there has been absolutely no law enforcement which is reaching crisis levels,” a spokesperson for the business said.

"The garden centres are convinced they are not alone in having been targeted since at least 2021 by whom they are sure is a professional shoplifting gang.”

In response, Sussex Police said it always takes reports of business crime ‘extremely seriously’ and this case in particular is being ‘thoroughly investigated by our dedicated team’.

A spokesperson added: “Retail workers should be able to undertake their job without fear and the force is committed to tackling offenders.”

Last Tuesday (February 20), Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade was targeted, with ‘hundreds of pounds worth of expensive weedkiller stolen’.

The same gang was allegedly spotted ‘a few days later’ at the Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham.

Sussex Police told the informants that officers could not respond ‘until items had been stolen’, the business said.

‘Within minutes’, Hozelock irrigation products worth ‘several thousands of pounds’ were taken and the gang fled, the business revealed.

A spokesperson added: “Tates have identified six suspects in high-resolution CCTV footage which shows cumulative thefts totally tens of thousands of pounds from its four garden centres alone.

“The assailants’ vehicles have also been identified.”

The business said this is a ‘very organised crime’ and they are calling for immediate action from Sussex Police.

The spokesperson continued: “This is not a ‘victimless crime’ as might be perceived. Everyone is the victim because it drives the price of everything up for everyone and puts livelihoods at risk when conducted on this scale.”

Sussex Police told this newspaper that a thorough investigation is underway.

A statement read: “Police have received reports of an ongoing series of shopliftings that have taken place at Tates of Sussex Garden Centres. Incidents have also been reported at other sites across Sussex

“This information has been recorded and has been passed to our Business Crime Team to investigate.

“Officers were alerted to a report of a theft at Old Barn Garden Centre, Dial Post on February 24 and resources have been deployed to visit the site by our Neighbourhood Policing Team to conduct enquiries.

“This information will then be passed to our Business Crime Team who will gather the information.